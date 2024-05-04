Upgrading of provincialized tutors to teachers in the offing: Director of Elementary Education

Guwahati: The upgradation of provincialized tutors to teachers is in the offing, with the Director of Elementary Education asking all District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOS) to furnish proposals regarding newly provincialized tutors along with relevant documents.

It has been a long-standing demand of the provincialized tutors to be upgraded as teachers, and it is soon to be realized, if the director’s letter to that effect is anything to go by.

In a letter issued to all DEEOs, the Director of Elementary Education (DEE) said that a format has been given for the inclusion of all the newly provincialized tutors who have been provincialized through the Tutors Service Provincialized Act, 2017 (Act of 2017) for upgradation to the post of teachers.

It was also stated that the DEEOs should verify all relevant prescribed documents of the proposed tutors, furnish a report in the prescribed format, and send the same to the office of the director of elementary education at an early date. The prescribed documents are: details of the tutor’s HSSLC certificate; graduation details; TET qualification details; and D.L. Ed. details.

It should be mentioned here that it has been a long-standing demand of the tutors to be upgraded as teachers as they render services equal to those of the teachers. They also resorted to protests now and then to remind the state government about their demands.

Earlier, the All Assam Provincialized ME and Lower Primary Teachers’ (Tutors) Association rued the fact that the government has not fulfilled the demand of tutors to accord status of teachers to them, along with that of pay parity, and others. They said that despite issuing the letters of provincialization, the government stopped short of taking measures to fulfil the demands of the tutors. “The tutors render services equal to the teachers, besides attending to other duties as and when assigned by the state government,” one of the tutors said.

In a move aimed at mollifying the tutors, the state government recently hiked the wages of lower primary (LP) and upper primary (UP) school tutors whose services were provincialized under the Act of 2017.

The DEE wrote to all DEEOs, saying that an order has been issued by the Directorate for the enhancement of monthly wages to tutors of LP and UP schools whose services were provincialized as per the Act of 2017.

Notably, while LP schools have 3,309 provincialized tutors, UP schools have 6586 provincialized tutors, bringing the total to 9895 provincialized tutors in the state.

