Awareness camp on single-use plastics held at ISBT in Guwahati city

Guwahati: An awareness camp was organized against the Single Use Plastic (SUP) Ban drive at ISBT on August 9 with the Safai Apnao, Bimaari Bhagao Campaign of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under Swatchh Survekshan 2024. It was attended by ISBT Divisional Superintendent Manishi Nahor Deka along with his staff, Renowned Radio Jockey RJ Gaurav, Environmentalist and Social Worker Partha Hazarika, and Chao Hemajit Deodhai Phukan from the Nature Emergency Foundation. Also, many tourists present in ISBT and various bus operators of ISBT took part in a waste management quiz and were awarded with a GMC t-shirt and a reusable bag. Also, 4 Safai Mitras, 2 from GMC, Mr. Nurul Islam, Supervisor D6, and Kanak Basfor, Supervisor D6, have been awarded as Safai Champions with a certificate and a gamosa. Also, two Safai Mitras of ISBT have been awarded the same. This aims to bring a sense of belongingness and motivation to all the Safai Karmacharis of GMC.

