Plastic dumping in drains major reason for waterlogging in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: For three continuous weeks, Dibrugarh town was grappling under water and most of the streets were waterlogged. One of the major reason of the waterlogging is dumping of plastics in drains, which blockage the drains resulting in massive waterlogging.

“Dumping of plastic bottles in the drains is one of the major reason of waterlogging. Their is no awareness among the people and most of the times, they dump the plastic bottles in the drains. This time, the people of Dibrugarh have suffered due to the massive waterlogging. The people should understand the gravity of the situation and take pledge that from now onwards they would not dumped plastic bottles in the drain,” said an official. “Plastic has been polluting the whole environment. We should avoid plastic and use eco-friendly materials which are pollution free,” he said.

“When we have started the cleaning of drains, we have found huge quantity of plastic bottles dumped in drains. We appealed to the people of Dibrugarh not to dump plastic bottles in drains,” said DMC official.

Rajkumar Dutta, a resident said, “This time, due to waterlogging we have suffered a lot. Dumping of plastic in drains, encroachments are the main reasons of flash floods in Dibrugarh. Most of the drains are clogged and unclean.” “The district administration should organize awareness campaigns in various areas of Dibrugarh town against dumping of plastic bottles in drains and use of polythene,” Dutta said.

On the other hand, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) dismantled the culvert on DTP drain which was obstructing the free flow of water at Mahalaya Road. The Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) Drain, a crucial stormwater drainage system spanning 9.5 km has failing to flush out rain water from the town because of illegal encroachment and dumping of garbage and plastic in the drain.

The DTP drain, which originates from Seujpur (zero point), passes through densely populated areas in the heart of Dibrugarh town before reaching the Sessa river, covering a total distance of 9.5 km. A significant portion of the drain, about 5.56 km, falls within Dibrugarh town, while the remaining 3.85 km is located on the outskirts.

