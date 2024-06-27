Awareness campaign conducted on International Anti-Drugs Day at Guwahati station

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On Wednesday, the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police officers and staff observed an international anti-drug day and awareness campaign conducted, followed by a rally at Guwahati station and station premises, with a view to preventing people from using drugs and to ensuring the safety of their lives, families, and future generations. A number of media persons, passengers, and citizens witnessed the awareness campaign organised by the security forces.

