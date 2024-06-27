Assam is taking action against drugs, our eyes are open: Meghalaya cop

A Correspondent

Boko: The Athiabari outpost of the West Khasi Hills District of Meghalaya took out a rally on the occasion of 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' on Wednesday. The Athiabari outpost is adjacent to Assam's Kamrup district.

Police personnel of the Athiabari outpost, local NGOs, women organisations, people of the Assam part, and the Umshek, Aradonga, Athiabari, Salpara, Ranikhat, and many other villages took part in the rally. The rally started from the Hahim Police outpost in Assam to the Athiabari Police outpost in Meghalaya.

The in-charge of the Athiabari outpost, Samuel Sangma, said, "We are aware that drug use increases day by day among the youths, and Assam police have taken severe actions against drugs. We are also keeping our eyes open in this regard, and today we took out a rally for awareness against drugs among the villagers of Meghalaya and the adjacent Assam region."

"Assam police severely apprehended drug and peddlers in our adjacent area in Boko and nearby areas. Sometimes, we also got information but failed to intercept it. So, we took out the awareness rally for the prevention of entering drugs and peddlers in our jurisdiction area. We urged our villagers, if they saw any kind of drug problem, to immediately inform us so that we could take the necessary actions against it," added Sangma.

