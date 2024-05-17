Awareness campaign organised by RPF and SBI at Guwahati Railway Station

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An awareness programme jointly organised by RPF and SBI was held at the Guwahati Railway Station concourse area on Thursday. K. Arul Jothi, IG RPF NFR; Subhakanta Kanangu, GM, SBI Guwahati; Altab Ahmed Mallick, GM, SBI Guwahati; Jitendra Kumar, ADRM, Guwahati; Abhishek Kumar, Chief Manager, SBI SME Branch Guwahati; and Uday Singh Power, Sr.DSC Lumding, attended the function and spoke about the objectives of the awareness programme.

The event was organised to educate the passengers of the trains to be cautious against miscreants activities in the train and the railway station premises. The 139 Rly helpline is useful to inform any kind of disadvantage or inconvenience faced by the passenger and Rail Madad complaint through which passengers amenities can be informed, mentioned the speakers. Adding to this, the theft of personal belongings like mobiles, laptops, luggage, purses, etc. remains the major problem faced by passengers. Leaflets printed in Assamese, Hindi, English, and Bengali are distributed to the passengers to educate them.

