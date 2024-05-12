RPF of N. F. Railway recovers ganja worth Rs. 5.4 lakh

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N. F. Railway conducted drives against the carrying of contraband items at Agartala, Dharmanagar, and Falakata railway stations and trains and recovered contraband goods worth around Rs. 5.4 lakh.

During the drives, they recovered ganja, weighing approximately 55.8 kg, and apprehended one person in this connection. The apprehended person, along with the seized items, was later handed over to the respective OC/GRP police station for further action.

In an incident on May 7, an RPF and GRP team from Agartala jointly conducted a routine drive at Agartala railway station. In the course of the drive, they detected a suspicious person with bags. On opening the bags, they found ganja weighed around 25 kg, approximately valued at about Rs. 2.50 lakh. One person was apprehended in this connection. Later, the apprehended person, along with the recovered Ganja, was handed over to the GRP of Agartala for further action.

Moreover, in different drives and checks conducted from May 7 to 9, RPF of N. F. Railway also recovered around 30.8kg of ganja from different trains and stations. Later, the recovered ganjas were handed over to the concerned department for further legal action, a press release said.

