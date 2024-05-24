Awareness drive conducted on use and disposal of plastic in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Municipal Corporation, HDFC Bank, CEE, and Srishti Waste Management Services Pvt Ltd (implementing partner), in collaboration with Nature Bodies Foundation, are conducting awareness campaigns on “Reimagine the way we produce, use, and dispose of plastics.”. The first two-day awareness programme was conducted at Jalukbari Complex, Sundarbari Daily Bazaar, Jalukbari Girls High School, Guwahati Municipal Corporation Office, and AT Road, Adabari, with the active participation of the members of the Adabari Fruit Sellers’ Association. The programme was aimed at sensitizing citizens about the harmful effects of single-use plastics in particular. To reduce the use of single-use plastics and how to properly dispose of them after use, never throw them in the open or in the sewers, and also never burn plastics, are featured in the programmes. In addition, citizens were encouraged to separate waste at the source and urged to use two dustbins. Various activities were performed during the campaign, which included street plays, dance plays, road shows, street rallies, dance plays, and interactions with citizens. The officials of the officials of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation also actively participated in the campaign.

Also Read: Assam: Plastic boycott revolution in Kaziranga (sentinelassam.com)