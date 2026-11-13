Axam Xahitya Xabha Literary Honours to 5 Young Writers on November 17

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) has announced special literary honours for five young-generation writers in recognition of their significant contributions to Assamese language and literature.

The awardees are Dr Rubul Mout, Dr Mrinal Kalita, Sarmistha Pritam, Kaushik Nandan Baruah and Dushyanta Narah.

According to AXX president Debojit Borah, the honours will be formally conferred on November 17.

The awards will be presented by AXX president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami in the presence of distinguished members of the literary organisation. Xabha general secretary Debojit Borah has conveyed his best wishes to the award recipients.

The selected writers have made notable contributions to Assamese literature through poetry, short stories, novels, research and other literary works.

Dr Rubul Mout, a researcher in life sciences at a university in the United States, has contributed to Assamese literary and intellectual discourse. Dr Mrinal Kalita, an associate professor in the Mathematics Department of Pathsala Mahavidyalaya, has enriched Assamese literature through works including Bakulpulor Dore, Abhimanyu, Anushilan, Ojantrik Anushilan and Mrityur Sipare.

Young writer Sarmistha Pritam has earned recognition through her collections of short stories, novels and autobiographical writings. Kaushik Nandan Baruah, an Assamese subject teacher at Kaliabor Higher Secondary Girls' School, has gained popularity among young readers through his literary works.

Dushyanta Narah, an emerging poet and prose writer, has also contributed to Assamese literature through his creative writings.

The AXX said the initiative recognises the literary achievements of the younger generation and aims to encourage further contributions to Assamese language and literature.