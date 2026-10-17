Baidya Bright Buragohain to Receive AXX's Inaugural Poetry Award for 'Byanjanbad'

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Young poet Baidya Bright Buragohain, a resident of Dibrugarh, has been selected for the Axam Xahitya Xabha's (AXX) inaugural Pareshmalla Baruah Poetry Award for his poetry collection Byanjanbad. The award will be presented for the first time in 2026 by the AXX in association with the newly constituted Pareshmalla Baruah Trust, established in memory of Pareshmalla Baruah, a former editor of the Xabha's journal. According to a press release issued by AXX General Secretary Debajit Bora on Friday, Buragohain is an assistant teacher at Pithubor Girls' Higher Secondary School in Khowang, Dibrugarh district.

Born on August 1, 1992, at Kubahi in Dhemaji district, Buragohain has published four poetry collections: Nijanat Nijoke, Bongor Bhraman, Ibonikel and Byanjanbad. His latest work, Byanjanbad, is his fourth poetry collection and comprises 55 poems.

The award will be formally presented between October and November this year. It carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000, along with a memento, a traditional Assamese gamosa, a seleng, a japi, a certificate of appreciation and a collection of books.

The expert committee constituted by the AXX to select the award recipient comprised Mihir Deori, editor of Prakash magazine; Dr Pranjit Bora, professor at Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University and noted poet; and noted poet Bipuljyoti Saikia. Buragohain was selected by the expert committee from among several poets from across Assam who participated in the competition. The selection was subsequently approved by the Xabha's executive committee, paving the way for the formal presentation of the award.

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