Axom Nagarik Sanmilan Alleges Political Influence Over Assam Police, Condemns Press Freedom Attacks

The Axom Nagarik Sanmilan (ANS) on Monday launched a sharp critique of the functioning of the Assam Police, alleging growing influence of the ruling dispensation over the state's law enforcement machinery, while also raising concerns over attacks on media establishments and alleged violence against indigenous communities.
Addressing the media, senior journalist and former Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan led the criticism, accusing the police of adopting a selective and politically motivated approach in handling cases.
Bhuyan alleged that Assam Police has been operating with a double standard, acting swiftly in cases involving opposition figures while remaining passive when complaints are filed against those aligned with the ruling party.
He cited the case of Congress leader Pawan Khera, alleging that police travelled all the way to Hyderabad to act against him promptly, while complaints filed by others were allowed to languish without action.
Bhuyan also raised the case of AJP candidate Kunki Chowdhury, alleging that despite filing an FIR at Panbazar Police Station, no concrete action was taken against those she accused. Instead, her associates were reportedly detained and she herself was summoned for questioning — raising questions, he said, about bias in police functioning.
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Bhuyan also criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's public conduct and remarks during the election period, stating that they had "crossed all limits," even as the polling process itself remained largely peaceful.
Highlighting concerns over the state of journalism in Assam, Bhuyan condemned recent attacks on media organisations, specifically citing the vandalism of an office of Asomiya Pratidin in Lakhimpur.
He warned that such incidents reflect a deteriorating environment for independent journalism and called for urgent action to protect press freedom in the state.
Bhuyan also pointed to what he described as a pattern of inaction against vandalism targeting opposition party offices during the election period, alleging that complainants are being pressured or actively discouraged from pursuing cases, particularly during politically sensitive times.
Looking ahead to the post-election phase, Bhuyan urged all opposition parties to remain vigilant about the security of Electronic Voting Machines stored in strong rooms across the state, and called for collective efforts to safeguard the integrity of the electoral mandate.
ANS member Santanu Borthakur separately raised concerns over what he described as increasing attacks on indigenous people by individuals of non-Assamese origin, calling on authorities to address the issue with urgency.