Axom Nagarik Sanmilan Alleges Political Influence Over Assam Police, Condemns Press Freedom Attacks

The Axom Nagarik Sanmilan (ANS) on Monday launched a sharp critique of the functioning of the Assam Police, alleging growing influence of the ruling dispensation over the state's law enforcement machinery, while also raising concerns over attacks on media establishments and alleged violence against indigenous communities.

Addressing the media, senior journalist and former Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan led the criticism, accusing the police of adopting a selective and politically motivated approach in handling cases.

"Two-Faced" Policing Alleged

Bhuyan alleged that Assam Police has been operating with a double standard, acting swiftly in cases involving opposition figures while remaining passive when complaints are filed against those aligned with the ruling party.

He cited the case of Congress leader Pawan Khera, alleging that police travelled all the way to Hyderabad to act against him promptly, while complaints filed by others were allowed to languish without action.

Bhuyan also raised the case of AJP candidate Kunki Chowdhury, alleging that despite filing an FIR at Panbazar Police Station, no concrete action was taken against those she accused. Instead, her associates were reportedly detained and she herself was summoned for questioning — raising questions, he said, about bias in police functioning.

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