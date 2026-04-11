FIR Filed Against AJP Candidate Kunki Chowdhury Over Poll Code Violations

GUWAHATI: An FIR has been registered at Panbazar Police Station against Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury and members of her social media team over alleged violations of election norms during the ongoing poll process.
The case was registered on Thursday night, following complaints that certain activities linked to the candidate's digital campaign may have breached the Model Code of Conduct — particularly on polling day itself.
Officials have not yet disclosed the specific nature of the alleged violations.
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The development has drawn sharp reactions across political circles, with Chowdhury firmly rejecting the allegations.
In a video shared on a microblogging platform, she stated that her campaign had followed all prescribed election guidelines without exception.
"I have been informed that an FIR has been lodged against me and my social media team, alleging that we violated democratic norms on polling day. I would like to state clearly that we have adhered to all rules and regulations," she said.
Chowdhury also pointed to her broader conduct during the election process as evidence of her compliance with administrative directives.
She noted that she had cancelled a planned rally during her nomination process in keeping with district administration norms, and had gone alone to file her nomination papers.
"Similarly, on polling day, we ensured that every guideline was strictly followed," she added.
The investigation is ongoing and authorities are yet to make public the specific charges being examined in the case.