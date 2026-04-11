FIR Filed Against AJP Candidate Kunki Chowdhury Over Poll Code Violations

GUWAHATI: An FIR has been registered at Panbazar Police Station against Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury and members of her social media team over alleged violations of election norms during the ongoing poll process.

The case was registered on Thursday night, following complaints that certain activities linked to the candidate's digital campaign may have breached the Model Code of Conduct — particularly on polling day itself.

Officials have not yet disclosed the specific nature of the alleged violations.

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