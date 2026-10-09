AXX to Honour Sameer Tanti, Dr Pona Mahanta, and Dr Akhil Chakravarty with Prestigious Titles

Sameer Tanti, Prof. Dr Pona Mahanta and Dr Akhil Chakravarty to receive prestigious Xabha titles

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) will confer the prestigious 'Jatiya Kabi' (National Poet) title for 2026 on eminent Assamese poet, writer and social worker Sameer Tanti and 'Natyacharya' title on noted playwrights Prof. Dr Pona Mahanta and Dr Akhil Chakravarty.

The titles will be formally conferred by AXX president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami at Bhagawati Prasad Barua Bhawan in Guwahati on October 13.

Announcing the decision on Thursday, AXX general secretary Debajit Bora said the 'Jatiya Kabi' title was being conferred on Sameer Tanti in recognition of his creative contribution and literary achievements. Bora said the decision was approved at the sixth executive session of the 2025-27 term of the AXX held at Udalguri. A high-level committee constituted in accordance with the Xabha's constitution selected Tanti for the honour, following which the decision was finalised with his consent.

Sameer Tanti has enriched Assamese literature through poetry collections including 'Yuddhabhumir Kabita' (Poems of the Battlefield), 'Kadam Fular Rati' and 'Shokakul Upatyaka'. He received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2024 for his poetry collection 'Foringbore Bator Kotha Jane'. He had earlier received the Assam Valley Literary Award and the Chaganlal Jain Sahitya Award in 2012.

Meanwhile, Dr Pona Mahanta and Dr Akhil Chakravarty have been selected for the 'Natyacharya' title in recognition of their significant and original contributions to Assamese drama, theatre literature and theatrical practice.

The selection committee constituted under the constitutional provisions of the Xabha comprised president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, former president Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora, vice-president Padum Rajkhowa, former general secretary Jadav Chandra Sarma, and general secretary Debajit Bora.

Following the committee's recommendation, the selection of the two theatre personalities was approved by the executive committee, Bora said.

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