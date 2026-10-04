Axam Xahitya Xabha Felicitates Minu Hazarika at Sneha Bandhan Programme

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) organised a special Sneha Bandhan programme for persons with disabilities in Guwahati on Wednesday, aimed at fostering inclusivity, compassion, and social solidarity. The programme was organised by the AXX in collaboration with its Performing Arts Preservation and Promotion Sub-Committee and hosted by the Sahityacharya Syed Abdul Malik Branch Xahitya Xabha.

The event was attended by AXX vice-president Padum Rajkhowa, general secretary Debojit Bora, and Convener of the Performing Arts Sub-Committee Syed Maruf Hussain, among others.

On the occasion, Minu Hazarika, Organising Secretary of the Goalpara District Xahitya Xabha, was specially felicitated for her remarkable contribution to the literary and cultural fields.

Despite having an artificial leg and a plate in one of her hands following physical challenges, Hazarika has continued her determined journey in the fields of literature and culture. Her resilience and commitment have been widely regarded as an inspiration for others.

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