Ayodhya temple donation row: Congress demands SC-monitored probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Central Government over the alleged irregularities in donations received for the Ayodhya Ram Temple, demanding an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh alleged that large-scale financial irregularities had taken place in the funds donated by devotees for the construction of the Ram Temple.

Singh said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had been constituted under the supervision of the Prime Minister, and therefore questioned who should be held accountable for the alleged scam. He also asked why resignation letters were reportedly obtained from Champat Rai and Anil Mishra if no wrongdoing had occurred, and why the government was reluctant to order an independent investigation monitored by the Supreme Court if it had nothing to hide.

Referring to the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, Singh alleged that several serious discrepancies had come to light.

The Rajya Sabha MP also announced that the Congress would launch a nationwide campaign to inform people about the alleged irregularities. He said the party would organise awareness programmes not only in state capitals but across major cities and districts throughout the country. He asserted that the Congress would continue its agitation until a Supreme Court-monitored independent investigation is ordered.

Singh further stated that the Congress would raise the issue during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on July 20, and seek accountability from the Central Government.

Also Read: Ram Temple embezzlement row impacts local businesses, say vendors in Ayodhya