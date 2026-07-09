Ram Temple embezzlement row impacts local businesses, say vendors in Ayodhya

NEW DELHI: The controversy that erupted following allegations of misappropriation of donations made at the Ram Temple has adversely impacted local businesses in the holy city and number of devotees visiting the temple town has "gone down drastically", said Ayodhya vendors on Wednesday.

A shopkeeper, speaking to IANS said: "Five to six lakh devotees used to offer prayers at Hanumangarhi as well as the Ram Temple everyday but (this incident) has hurt the sentiments of many due to which the number of devotees has gone down."

"Now the number of devotees is between 50,000 to one lakh, this has impacted business of local vendors like us," he added.

He also came out in support of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's former General Secretary Champat Rai, saying, "he (Rai) didn't have any role in all of this."

However, Prakash Gupta, who also runs a local shop in the temple town, welcomed the acceptance of the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra.

"Everyone hopes that the new team will properly carry out its responsibilities," he said. He also echoed similar views and confirmed that local businesses have taken a beating after the incident.

"Now, less number of people from other states are visiting the city. Majorly, it is the local public who make up the crowd, who live in nearby areas," he said. Another vendor added, "People are now wary that such incidents (of theft) may happen with them even in a guesthouse. Their sentiments are hurt and it has affected our business."

Meanwhile, police in Ayodhya have moved the court seeking custody of three accused from whom substantial amounts of cash were recovered, as part of the ongoing investigation into the Ram Temple donation theft case. (IANS)

Also Read: Ram Mandir, Badrinath Temple thefts: Seers urge stricter rules to maintain faith of devotees