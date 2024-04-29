AZAAN celebrates World Veterinary Day at Gauhati Press Club

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: AZAAN, a prominent healthcare society in Assam, marked World Veterinary Day with a grand event held at the Gauhati Press Club. World Veterinary Day, observed globally on the last Saturday of April each year, was celebrated with dedication. Under the theme of 'One World, One Health', the Indian Veterinary Association and AZAAN aimed to spread awareness about the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health.

Dr. Bijuj Jahan Saleha Begum, the Director of AZAAN and Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Assam, orchestrated the programme, which commenced with an inspiring speech by Dr. Dayananda Pathak, a renowned writer.

The keynote address and presentation on the 'One World, One Health' approach were delivered by Dr. N. K. Bhattacharjee, a distinguished cardiologist and President of the Heart Care Society of Assam. Dr. Bijuj Jahan Saleha Begum highlighted the significance of veterinarians as essential health workers, aligning with the theme of this year's World Veterinary Day. Dr. Barnali Saikia shed light on the pivotal role of the North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NERDDL) in disease diagnosis and control.

Sayed Afzal Ali, a prominent Bollywood figure and social worker, encouraged youth to embrace scientific cattle farming practices. Dr. Dipannita Baishya discussed recent advancements in the veterinary sector, particularly assisted reproductive technology (ART), through an informative presentation.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Dr. Karan Sondhi, a renowned veterinary officer from Ludhiana, Punjab, and members of the Heart Care Society of Assam, Archana Bhattacharjee, Debashis Banerjee, Mukul Narayan Barman, Pranjal Kr. Sharma, Paritosh Dey, and Nilakshi Goswami Baruah.

