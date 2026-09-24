Azara Narcotics Crackdown: Heroin, Codeine and Suspected Stolen Silver Seized in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Borjhar Outpost arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly engaging in the illegal trade of narcotics in the Azara area. The arrested person has been identified as Hidul Ali alias Papar, a resident of Bongora.

During the operation, police recovered and seized 27 vials containing heroin, weighing around 32 grams, along with 17 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup. The police also seized Rs 22,100 in cash, silver ornaments weighing 224 grams, one mobile phone and 30 empty vials.

The silver ornaments are suspected to be stolen, police said. A case has been registered and legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Also Read: Police Seize 263 Grams of Heroin from Dumper Truck at Jorabat, One Arrested