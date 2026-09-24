Police Seize 263 Grams of Heroin from Dumper Truck at Jorabat, One Arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station seized 263 grams of heroin during an operation at Jorabat on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a Tata Dumper bearing registration number AS-01-GC-7487 at Jorabat and conducted a search of the vehicle.

During the operation, police recovered 20 soap boxes containing heroin, with a total net weight of 263 grams. One person, identified as Md. Farijuddin, 29, of Moirang in Manipur, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Police have initiated legal proceedings in the case, while further investigation is underway.

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