Azara Police Conduct Foot Patrol Ahead of Assam Assembly Elections

With polling day approaching, the Azara Police Station swung into action on Monday as a team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Azara, carried out a foot patrol across key locations within the station's jurisdiction.

The exercise was part of pre-election security measures aimed at maintaining law and order and projecting a visible police presence in the area ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

Officials said the patrol was designed to deter potential disturbances and build public confidence in the security arrangements being put in place for the polls.

The Azara foot patrol forms part of a broader, state-wide effort by law enforcement to ensure that voting on April 9 takes place in a free, fair, and secure environment across all constituencies.

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