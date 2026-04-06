Bharalu River Pollution: Plastic Waste Undoing Guwahati's Cleanup Efforts

The Bharalu River in Guwahati is in serious trouble — and experts say no government programme can fix it as long as residents keep using it as a dumping ground.
Despite ongoing cleanup and revival initiatives by authorities, unchecked disposal of plastic and dry waste from households continues to undo whatever progress is made.
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Once a vital natural drainage channel for the city, the Bharalu is now heavily polluted.
The contamination has contributed to recurring waterlogging, persistent foul odour, and growing health risks across several parts of Guwahati.
Environmental observers say the river's decline is a direct result of years of unchecked waste disposal, and that government intervention alone cannot reverse the damage.
Experts are emphatic: without active involvement from residents, long-term restoration of the Bharalu is simply not achievable.
At the core of the issue is waste management at the household level. Observers are pushing for consistent segregation of waste into green bins for wet waste and blue bins for dry waste.
Residents have also been urged to use the municipal waste collection system regularly, rather than discarding waste into drains and nearby water bodies.
Authorities acknowledge that responsible citizen behaviour is a non-negotiable part of any serious restoration plan.
Without it, the Bharalu's decline is likely to continue — deepening the environmental and public health burden on one of Assam's largest cities.