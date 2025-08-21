Azara Rural Hospital: Reality Check Cuts a Sorry Figure

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Does everything go well in the Azara 30-bedded Rural Hospital? Because of construction works for the expansion of the hospital, it is now working at Garal Mini PHC (Primary Health Centre), which is under this rural hospital.

A reality check on the works of the rural hospital, now working at Garal Mini PHC, has cut a sorry figure.

A patient (name withheld) went to the hospital on August 13. The doctor at the hospital examined him and advised him to undertake blood tests like CBC, LFT, and Vitamin D3. When the patient went to the sample collection centre of the hospital, the person manning the centre told the patient to come on August 16. The patient went to the hospital to give his samples on August 16. However, the person manning the sample collection centre asked him to come on August 20. The patient went to the centre on August 20 only to know that they would conduct only the CBC test and not the rest.

When the patient asked the reason, the person said that machines for those tests are out of order.

According to sources, rural hospitals conduct some of the tests in-house, and they outsource several tests to outside diagnostic centres. For reasons not known to this reporter, the diagnostic centre that conducts various tests of Azara 30-Bedded Rural Hospital now conducts only thyroid tests, not other tests.

The staff members of the hospital told this reporter that despite informing the authority of Azara 30-Bedded Rural Hospital, the Joint Director of Health Services, Kamrup, he did nothing tangible in repairing the ‘out of order’ machines in the laboratories.

Also Read: Guwahati: Three Girls Missing from SOS Children's Village