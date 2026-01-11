Azim Premji Scholarship Applications Open for North Eastern girl students

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Azim Premji Foundation opens the second round of applications for its Azim Premji Scholarship from today, (January 10), offering fresh support to girls from disadvantaged backgrounds pursuing higher education. The application window remains open until January 31, and the initiative is expected to benefit more than 30,000 girl students from the North Eastern states.

The scholarship supports girls who completed Classes 10 and 12 as regular students from government institutions and secured admission in the first year of a recognized undergraduate degree or diploma programme during the 2025–26 academic session. Eligible students may study at government or credible private colleges and universities anywhere in India.

