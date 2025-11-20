Aryaman Gogoi Baruah awarded PhD scholarship at University of St Andrews

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Aryaman Gogoi Baruah, son of Abhijit Baruah who retired in September 2025 as Vice-Principal and Associate Professor of History, DHSK College (Autonomous), Dibrugarh, has been awarded a fully-funded PhD scholarship in Physics at the prestigious University of St Andrews, Scotland.

Aryaman Gogoi Baruah completed his MSc in Physics from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi in 2025, graduating with flying colours.

His outstanding academic credentials and research aptitude have earned him admission to the PhD programme under the supervision of Professor Phil DC King, a globally-acclaimed physicist known for his pioneering work in quantum materials and electronic structure.

Baruah has successfully obtained his ATAS (Academic Technology Approval Scheme) clearance and has been directed to join the University of St Andrews on or before November 27, 2025. He has been awarded the following prestigious scholarships, providing complete financial support for the 3.5-year duration of his doctoral programme: Grant Family Physics PhD Scholarship with an annual stipend of £10,398.86 (approximately Rs 12,14,586.85), NexGen Tech CDT Studentship with an annual stipend of £10,398.86 (approximately Rs 12,14,586.85), and the Handsel Tuition Fee Scholarship for Physics and Astronomy with full tuition fee support of £26,270 per year (approximately Rs 30,68,336 annually).

In addition, in recognition of his merit and to support his transition to the UK, the Department of Physics, University of St Andrews, has also covered his visa application fee, amounting to approximately Rs 65,000. He will reside at The Grange, a university-managed residential facility that provides a secure and academically supportive environment. Aryaman Gogoi Baruah’s success brings immense pride to his family, teachers, and the academic community, and serves as an inspiration to young scholars across the region.

