B Borooah College Students Protest, Demand Justice for Himashree Boro's Death

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Students of B Borooah College staged a protest outside the institution here on Thursday, demanding a thorough and impartial investigation into the death of Himashree Boro, a college student whose body was recovered beside a railway track in Andhra Pradesh days after she went missing while travelling back to Assam.

The protesting students gathered at the college gate and raised slogans demanding justice and accountability from the authorities. They carried placards bearing messages such as "Justice for Himashree Boro", "Assam, Andhra Pradesh railway must answer", "We resist violence and sexual harassment" and "Police, railway must be accountable."

The students demanded that the circumstances surrounding Himashree's disappearance and subsequent death be thoroughly investigated and that all agencies concerned be held accountable.

Also Read: Assam: CCTV Footage Shows Himashree Boro Before Death in Andhra Pradesh