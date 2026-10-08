Assam: CCTV Footage Shows Himashree Boro Before Death in Andhra Pradesh

Guwahati: A CCTV footage has emerged showing Himashree Boro, a young woman from Assam who was later found dead in Andhra Pradesh, walking on a railway platform shortly before boarding a train.

In the footage, Himashree is seen walking along the platform when an unidentified man approaches her and appears to speak to her. She later boards the departing train, while other passengers are seen rushing to get on. The man also attempts to board but eventually gets off.

While, another video, reportedly recorded by Himashree herself, shows her standing in the train aisle surrounded by several men. She had allegedly sent the video to a friend during the journey.

The footage emerged as railway police continued investigating her death. Her body was recovered on Wednesday beside a railway track at Tekkalipuram in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district, days after she went missing from the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express.

Himashree, a resident of Chapaidong near Bonda in Narengi, had travelled to Visakhapatnam on 30th September with an Assamese dance troupe. She was returning to Guwahati alone when her family last spoke to her at around 1.30 pm on 6th October.

Her phone was later switched off. The family also alleged that some passengers had made obscene gestures towards her.

More Details are awaited.