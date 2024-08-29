Badruddin Ajmal Moves CM, Seeks Protection of Muslims in Upper Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A delegation of the AIUDF, led by its president Badruddin Ajmal, met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today and requested him to take measures for the protection of a section of Muslims in upper Assam.

In a memorandum to the chief minister, the delegation said, “It has come to our notice that some unknown organisations and fundamentalist groups have publicly issued threats against a section of the Muslim community demanding that they should leave upper Assam immediately or face dire consequences. Such statements are not only alarming, but they also create a serious threat to communal harmony and safety of the said community in the region.” The delegation has sought immediate action against such reactionary forces and to protect the innocent people.

