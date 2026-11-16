Badruddin Ajmal seeks special higher education package for Northeast

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: AIUDF president and Binnakandi MLA Maulana Badruddin Ajmal has written separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister, urging urgent measures to improve the quality and global competitiveness of higher education in India, particularly in Assam and the Northeast.

Referring to the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027, Ajmal expressed concern that no Indian university had featured among Asia's top 50 for the second consecutive year. He pointed out that IIT Delhi slipped from 59th to 66th position, IISc Bengaluru from 64th to 79th, IIT Bombay from 71st to 83rd and IIT Madras from 70th to 85th. IIT Kanpur also dropped from 77th to 97th position. He said that despite an increase in India's representation from 294 to 325 institutions, the declining rankings of leading universities highlighted shortcomings in research quality, international recognition and academic excellence. Expressing concern over the Northeast, Ajmal noted that IIT Guwahati had slipped from 115th to 120th position, while Gauhati University and Tezpur University also faced challenges in improving their global standing.

Ajmal urged the Centre to strengthen university infrastructure, recruit adequate faculty, improve research facilities, increase scholarships and introduce a special higher education development programme for Assam and other northeastern states. He stressed that urgent reforms were essential to make Indian universities globally competitive