Badruddin Ajmal Takes Oath as Assam MLA, Vows to Raise Eviction and Rehabilitation Issues

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal on Monday formally took oath as a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), nearly a month after other newly elected legislators were sworn in.

The oath was administered by Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass at the Speaker’s office in the ALA complex. The ceremony programme was conducted by ALA secretary-in-charge Rajiv Bhattacharjya. AIUDF MLA Mazibur Rahman including several party leaders and former MLAs was also present during the ceremony

Speaking to reporters after taking oath, Ajmal said his return to state politics was based on a decision taken by his party. He stated that he contested the election following the party’s request and expressed gratitude to the people for their support.

On eviction and anti-encroachment drives, Ajmal urged the government to ensure proper verification and rehabilitation of affected families before taking action. He said AIUDF would continue to raise such issues through legal and democratic means, including approaching the Supreme Court if necessary.

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