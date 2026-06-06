Badruddin Ajmal Congratulates Assam’s New Council of Ministers, Calls for Inclusive Development

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: AIUDF President and Bindakandi MLA Badruddin Ajmal has extended his congratulations and best wishes to the members of Assam’s newly expanded Council of Ministers, who took oath in Guwahati on Friday. Ajmal congratulated Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet members. Ajmal expressed hope that the Chief Minister and all cabinet ministers would work for the welfare of every section of society in Assam, irrespective of caste, creed, religion or community, and ensure balanced development across the state. He urged the new ministry to accord special priority to addressing Assam’s pressing challenges, particularly controlling erosion along the Brahmaputra River, tackling unemployment, and strengthening the education, healthcare and infrastructure sectors. Ajmal said that the people of Assam expect the new government to focus on inclusive growth and the overall development of the state.

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