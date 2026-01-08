Guwahati

Bag Snatcher with Criminal Past Arrested in Guwahati

Bhangagarh police arrested habitual bag snatcher Birul Hussain, 24, recovering a scooter, six phones, and a fake number plate, officials said.
Mobile snatcher arrested
Published on

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Bhangagarh police station apprehended a habitual bag snatcher from the Bhangagarh area on Wednesday, officials said. The accused, identified as Birul Hussain, 24, a resident of Dhirenpara, was taken into custody following an operation by the police team. During the arrest, officers recovered a black NTORQ scooter without a registration number, six mobile phones and a number plate bearing registration AS01GB 8252. Police said Hussain had a history of similar offences and had been arrested earlier in connection with bag-snatching cases.

Also Read: Trading scam: Next hearing on February 10

Bhangagarh Police Station
Bag snatcher arrested

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com