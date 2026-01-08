Bag Snatcher with Criminal Past Arrested in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Bhangagarh police station apprehended a habitual bag snatcher from the Bhangagarh area on Wednesday, officials said. The accused, identified as Birul Hussain, 24, a resident of Dhirenpara, was taken into custody following an operation by the police team. During the arrest, officers recovered a black NTORQ scooter without a registration number, six mobile phones and a number plate bearing registration AS01GB 8252. Police said Hussain had a history of similar offences and had been arrested earlier in connection with bag-snatching cases.

