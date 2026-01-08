Trading scam: Next hearing on February 10

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In connection with the trading scam that has shaken the state, a hearing was held on Wednesday at the CBI Special Court in Trading Case No. 29/25.

As directed by the court, accused persons Bishal Phukan, Tarkik Bora and Abhijit Chand appeared and participated in the proceedings. However, another accused, Sumi Bora, failed to appear before the court, citing personal reasons for her absence.

According to court records, the case involves four accused — Bishal Phukan, Tarkik Bora, Sumi Borah and Abhijit Chand. The court has fixed February 10 as the next date of hearing. On that day, copies of the charge sheet are scheduled to be furnished to the accused, following which the court will proceed with the consideration and framing of charges.

After the charges are framed, the trial will formally begin, during which witnesses and alleged victims will depose before the court as part of the judicial process.

