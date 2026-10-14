Two Assam Professors to Receive Prestigious 'Pharma Ratna' Award in New Delhi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), New Delhi, has announced the prestigious 'Pharma Ratna' Samman to honour veteran pharmacy academicians for their outstanding contributions to pharmaceutical education and research.

Among those selected for the national recognition are two eminent academicians from Assam - Prof. Sanjib Das of Assam University and Prof. Hemanta Kumar Sarma of Dibrugarh University. They will receive the honour at a ceremony scheduled to be held in New Delhi on October 27, 2026.

The 'Pharma Ratna' Samman recognises distinguished academicians who have completed at least 25 years of dedicated service to the pharmacy profession.

Congratulating the two awardees from Assam, Sudhir Ch. Saha, PCI member from Assam, said the conferment of the 'Pharma Ratna' Samman on the eminent academicians would enhance the visibility of the state's academic excellence at the national level.

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