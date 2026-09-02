Bank of Baroda announces recruitment of 2,482 local bank officer vacancies

GUWAHATI: Bank of Baroda has announced the recruitment of 2,482 Local Bank Officers in Junior Management Grade/Scale-I (JMG/S-I) on a regular basis across 20 States and Union Territories.

The recruitment drive aims to strengthen the bank’s local talent pool while creating career opportunities for banking professionals and improving customer services at the grassroots level.

Selected officers will be posted in the state for which they applied for the first 12 years of their service or until their promotion to SMGS-IV Grade, whichever is earlier. The state-based deployment is intended to strengthen local language proficiency, cultural understanding and knowledge of regional markets.

Candidates aged between 21 and 30 years as on August 1, 2026, with a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university, are eligible to apply. Applicants must also have at least one year of post-qualification experience as an officer in a Scheduled Commercial Bank listed in the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India.

Candidates must be proficient in the local language of the state they apply for, including reading, writing, speaking and understanding.

Bank of Baroda Executive Director Lal Singh said the recruitment drive represented an investment in both the bank’s workforce and the communities it served, while creating sustainable employment opportunities for local talent.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the Bank of Baroda website until September 7, 2026, a press release said.

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