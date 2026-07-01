Bank of Baroda Presents Rs 2,811 Crore Dividend to Centre for FY 2025–26

MUMBAI: Bank of Baroda, India’s International Bank, presented a dividend cheque of Rs 2,811 crore to Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Dr. Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda, handed over the dividend cheque to the Finance Minister, in the presence of Sanjay Lohiya, IAS, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), and the Bank’s Executive Directors Lalit Tyagi, Sanjay Mudaliar, Lal Singh and Beena Vaheed.

The dividend payout reflects Bank of Baroda’s strong financial performance and its continued commitment to creating long-term value for all stakeholders. For FY2025-26, the Bank declared a dividend of Rs 8.50 per equity share, representing 425% of the face value of Rs 2 per share.

FY2025-26 was a landmark year for Bank of Baroda, with the Bank crossing the Rs 20,000 crore milestone in annual profits for the first time, reporting a standalone net profit of Rs 20,021 crore. The Bank’s Global Business also surpassed Rs 30 lakh crore as on March 31, 2026, stated a press release.

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