Bank of Baroda celebrates National Sports Day with employee sports fest under Fit India Movement

GUWAHATI: Bank of Baroda marked National Sports Day by organising a series of sports and fitness activities for its employees as part of the Government of India’s Fit India Movement.

Executive Directors Lalit Tyagi, Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliar, Lal Singh and Beena Vaheed, along with other staff members, attended the event. Employees participated in table tennis, carrom, badminton and basketball alongside the bank’s zonal champions from various sporting disciplines.

The activities brought employees across levels together and promoted healthy competition, teamwork and camaraderie.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Lalit Tyagi said sports instilled discipline, perseverance and teamwork, and that National Sports Day provided an opportunity to encourage employees to make fitness an integral part of their lives while celebrating the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand.

The bank also supported the National Sports Day social media campaign #KhelegaBharatJeetegaBharat, promoting greater participation in sports and fitness, a press release said.

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