Assam: UCO Bank organises bicycle rally in Jorhat under Fit India Movement

GUWAHATI: UCO Bank’s Zonal Office in Jorhat organised a bicycle rally in the city on Monday under the Fit India Movement to promote health awareness among its employees. Zonal Head Narendra Pratap Singh said staff members should remain physically and mentally fit while maintaining a healthy banking business. He highlighted improper diet, lack of physical activity and excessive time spent in the digital world as factors affecting the physical and mental well-being of young people.

Singh urged employees to make physical activity, yoga and sports a regular part of their daily routine, saying even 30 minutes of activity a day could provide significant health benefits.

Deputy Zonal Head Hassan Ejaz Hashmi, Retail Loan Hub Head Ajay Sahay, Chief Manager Nishant, Abhinav Bharti and Kukila Borkotoky, along with staff members of the Zonal Office and nearby branches, participated in the rally.

The Fit India Movement was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 to encourage citizens to make physical activity and sports part of their daily lives, a press release said.

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