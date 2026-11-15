Bank of Baroda raises 555-day deposit rates to 7.50%

GUWAHATI: Bank of Baroda has increased interest rates on its 555-day bob Golden Goal Deposit Scheme by 10 basis points, offering returns of up to 7.50% per annum with effect from November 12, 2026.

The revised rates apply to retail term deposits below Rs 3 crore across all customer categories and both callable and non-callable options. Interest rates on other deposit tenors remain unchanged. Under the revised structure, general, NRO and NRE customers will receive 6.85% for callable deposits and 6.90% for non-callable deposits. Resident senior citizens will receive 7.35% and 7.40%, respectively, while resident super senior citizens aged 80 and above will receive 7.45% and 7.50%.

Bank of Baroda Executive Director Beena Vaheed said the revision would offer better returns to customers seeking assured medium-term investments while helping strengthen the bank's deposit base.

Customers can open deposits through the bob World mobile banking app, bob World Internet or any Bank of Baroda branch. New-to-bank customers can also open fixed deposits online through the bank's website without opening a savings account, a press release said.