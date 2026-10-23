Bank of Baroda rolls out festive offers on loans, savings and debit cards

GUWAHATI: Bank of Baroda has launched its festive campaign, "bob ke Sang Tyohaar Ki Umang - Shubh Bhi, Labh Bhi", offering benefits on retail and MSME loans, savings products and debit card spending.

Under the campaign, home loans will be available at interest rates starting from 7.40 per cent, with quick sanctions, minimal documentation and a waiver of processing fees. The bank is also offering bob Swabhoomi plot loans for customers planning to purchase land for house construction. Additional interest-rate concessions of 0.05 per cent for women and 0.10 per cent for eligible borrowers, including customers below 40 years of age and certain salary account holders, will also be available.

Car loans will start at 7.85 per cent, with digital processing, quick sanctions and minimal documentation. Customers opting for bob Green Wheels electric vehicle loans can avail an additional interest-rate concession of 0.15 per cent, along with an extended repayment period.

Bank of Baroda debit cardholders will also receive instant discounts on purchases across categories such as shopping, food, travel and groceries through participating brands and merchants.

The campaign includes tailored savings products for women. The bob Global Women NRE/NRO Savings Account offers an Auto Sweep facility and complimentary personal and air accident insurance coverage. The bob Women Sapphire Savings Account provides benefits including cancer care coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh, online doctor consultations for family members and exclusive offers on the Tiara Credit Card. For customers seeking to build regular savings, the bob Flexi Systematic Deposit Plan allows monthly deposits starting at Rs 500, with fixed interest rates for the entire deposit period.

The bank is also offering financing solutions for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). These include bob Green Plug, which provides loans of up to Rs 5 crore for setting up or expanding electric vehicle charging stations, battery-swapping infrastructure and related facilities. Its Construction and Mining Equipment Financing scheme offers repayment tenures of up to 60 months.

The Baroda Mahila Swavalamban scheme provides collateral-free financing for women entrepreneurs, with extended repayment tenures, a complimentary QR code for business-to-business transactions and competitive interest rates, a press release said.