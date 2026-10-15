Bank of Baroda Strengthens Community Welfare with Support to TNT Centre in Aizawl

AIZAWL, Oct 14: Bank of Baroda has extended support to the Thutak Nunpuitu Team (TNT) Centre at Muanna Veng, Aizawl, Mizoram, by providing essential food supplies to meet the daily kitchen requirements of the rehabilitation facility.

The initiative was undertaken during a visit by Lal Singh, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda, reaffirming the bank's commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility and community welfare.

The TNT Centre provides care, rehabilitation and support to orphans, persons with disabilities and individuals with substance use disorders, playing a significant role in supporting disadvantaged communities in Mizoram.

The food supplies were received by R. Malsawmtluanga, General Secretary, TNT, in the presence of Shiba Pada Nayak, General Manager and Zonal Head, Bank of Baroda, Northeastern States Zone; Diwakar Jha, Deputy General Manager and Regional Head, Bank of Baroda, Guwahati Region; TNT volunteers and bank staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Lal Singh said supporting vulnerable and disadvantaged sections of society was an important part of the bank's commitment to inclusive growth. He appreciated TNT's efforts in providing care and rehabilitation to those in need and emphasised the importance of collective action in building an inclusive and compassionate society, stated a press release.

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