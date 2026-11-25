GUWAHATI: Bank of Baroda has received the Svanidhi Samman Award 2026 for securing the No. 1 position among public and private sector banks in loan disbursements under the Government of India’s Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal presented the award in the presence of Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Satendra Singh and PM SVANidhi Mission Director Isha Kalia. Bank of Baroda General Manager Raj Kumar Goel, AGM Rakesh Singh and Chief Manager Newton Kumar received the award on behalf of the bank.

Managing Director and CEO Debadatta Chand said the recognition reflected the bank’s commitment to extending formal banking services to underserved sections and supporting street vendors through affordable credit. Under the scheme, the bank provides collateral-free working capital loans to street vendors to help sustain and expand their businesses and build formal credit histories, a press release said.