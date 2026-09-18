Bank of Baroda unveils AI-driven bob World 2.0 to power next-gen digital banking

GUWAHATI: Bank of Baroda has launched bob World 2.0, its next-generation mobile banking application, as part of its digital transformation initiative.

The application was demonstrated to Sanjay Lohiya, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, along with Dr Debadatta Chand, Managing Director and CEO, Bank of Baroda, and the bank’s Executive Directors at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai on September 11.

Powered by artificial intelligence, bob World 2.0 has been built on a modern microservices-based architecture and is designed to provide a more personalised, conversational and secure banking experience. The platform also lays the foundation for a unified digital banking ecosystem across mobile and internet banking channels.

The app features voice-enabled payments and navigation, allowing customers to initiate transactions and access services through voice commands. It also includes a Personal Financial Management module to provide customers with an integrated view of their finances and support financial wellness.

The application offers persona-based experiences tailored to groups including senior citizens, women, NRIs and millennials, along with a multi-layered security framework designed to provide real-time protection.

Speaking on the launch, Chand said customers increasingly expected banking services to be intuitive, intelligent, secure and personalised. He said bob World 2.0 combined financial wellness tools, voice-enabled AI-driven engagement and personalised experiences on a single platform, while the bank remained committed to developing a future-ready digital banking ecosystem, a press release said.

Also Read: Bank of Baroda celebrates National Sports Day with employee sports fest under Fit India Movement