Bank of Baroda Wins Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar for Fifth Consecutive Year, Honoured on Hindi Diwas 2026

GUWAHATI: Bank of Baroda has received the Second Prize under the Government of India's Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar Scheme for 2025-26 in the Headquarters category for nationalised banks/financial institutions with more than 800 employees, recognising its performance in Official Language implementation.

The award was presented on Hindi Diwas 2026 and at the Sixth All India Official Language Conference held at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Navi Mumbai, on September 14. Dr Debadatta Chand, Managing Director and CEO of Bank of Baroda, received the award from Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the presence of Anshuli Arya, Secretary (Official Language), Government of India, and other dignitaries.

Chand said the award reflected the bank's commitment to serving customers in languages they were comfortable with. He said the bank was strengthening multilingual banking across digital and physical channels, including bob World, WhatsApp Banking, chatbots and call centres. He also highlighted the bank's AI-powered tool, bob-SAMVAD, which enables engagement with customers across Indian languages.

Bank of Baroda has received the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar for five consecutive years in the Nationalised Banks category, comprising three First Prizes and two Second Prizes. The Town Official Language Implementation Committee (Office), Ayodhya, functioning under the bank's convenorship, received the Second Prize in the 'A' linguistic region.

Further, 18 Town Official Language Implementation Committees functioning under the bank's convenorship received the NARAKAS Protsahan Samman on September 15. With these recognitions, the bank received a total of 20 awards across various categories. Senior Bank of Baroda officials present at the event included Madhur Kumar, Chief General Manager and Zonal Head, Mumbai Zone; Dr Punit Kumar Mishra, Head-Official Language and Parliamentary Committees; and Manish Kumar Sinha, Regional Head, Navi Mumbai Region, along with other executives, a press release said.

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