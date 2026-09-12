Bank strike hits Assam as unions press for five-day week, pension revision

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Banking operations were hit across the country on Friday as employees went on strike over a range of long-pending demands, including the implementation of a five-day banking week, revision of pensions and withdrawal of the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

The strike, called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), was also observed in Assam, with bank employees staging a protest outside the State Bank of India (SBI) headquarters at Dispur in Guwahati.

The UFBU, an umbrella organisation of seven bank employees' and officers' organisations, has been pressing for a five-day work week, strengthening of public sector banking, protection of jobs, improved customer services and greater financial inclusion.

A major demand of the unions is the introduction of a five-day banking week. Employees have proposed that the working hours lost by declaring all Saturdays as holidays be compensated by extending daily working hours from Monday to Friday by 40 minutes.

"We have been demanding a five-day work week for a long time. The 12th Bipartite Settlement and the 9th Joint Note, signed after discussions between the government, the Indian Banks' Association and employees' representatives, have not resulted in its implementation," a protesting bank employee said.

The employee said banks already observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays and argued that the remaining working hours could be adjusted over the other five working days.

The unions also opposed the existing PLI scheme, alleging that a large section of bank employees has been excluded from its benefits.

"The PLI scheme was introduced, but a large section of bank employees has been left out. It should be applicable to all bank employees without discrimination," the protestor said.

A banking official said meetings had been held between the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and the Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC), but no resolution had emerged on the major demands.

The unions have warned of further industrial action if their demands remain unresolved. According to the protesters, another strike is scheduled for September 28, 29 and 30, followed by an indefinite strike from October 26.

Also Read: Nationwide Bank Strike Disrupts Banking Services