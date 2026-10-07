Barsapara Durga puja depicts children’s mobile phone addiction in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Barsapara Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee is set to use its 43rd Durga Puja celebrations to draw attention to children's increasing dependence on mobile phones and the consequences of excessive screen exposure.

The puja will be held near South Point School, opposite the institution and close to the Battalion Gate in Barsapara. The committee has set aside around Rs 15 lakh for the celebrations.

The central theme will depict how prolonged engagement with mobile devices could gradually distance children from their families, peers and the world around them. Through the presentation, the organisers will seek to promote healthier digital habits and greater interaction within families.

Rather than portraying technology as inherently harmful, the committee said the theme would focus on responsible mobile phone use and the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between screen-based activities and real-life experiences.

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