Bishnupur Durga Puja introduces optional tickets for hassle-free darshan in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bishnupur Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee in Guwahati has introduced an optional ticketing facility this year to provide devotees with a more convenient darshan and help manage the rush during the Durga Puja celebrations.

The committee said the ticket facility had been introduced for devotees who wished to avoid the crowd and opt for more convenient entry to the puja venue. Tickets are priced at Rs 199 per person and can be booked through the online ticketing platform BookMyShow.

However, the committee clarified that purchasing a ticket is not mandatory. Devotees can continue to visit the puja venue through the general entry system, as in previous years. The committee said the funds collected through the ticketing facility would be utilised exclusively for conducting the Durga Puja celebrations.

The Bishnupur Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee is set to celebrate its 76th year and Platinum Jubilee this year. The celebrations will be held from October 15 to 20 at the Bishnupur Bidyaniketan High School Ground in Guwahati. This year’s celebrations will feature an elaborate theme titled ‘Naglok’, with the organisers planning a number of attractions for visitors. One of the major highlights is expected to be a water-based pandal, along with a boat-ride experience for visitors, adding a distinctive element to the annual Durga Puja festivities. The optional ticketing arrangement is aimed at giving devotees greater flexibility while retaining the general entry system for those who do not wish to purchase tickets.

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