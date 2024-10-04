Barsapara Sarbojonin Durga Puja Committee Celebrates 41st Year with Theme 'A Century of Coin Journey

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Barsapara Sarbojonin Durga Puja Committee is all set to commemorate its 41st year of Durga Puja celebrations with a unique and fascinating theme, “A Century of Coin Journey.” This year’s pandal promises to take visitors on a captivating visual journey through India’s rich numismatic history.

The pandal will showcase intricate replicas of coins dating back to the 1920s, including the iconic British India Rupee and Indian coins minted post-independence. These replicas, crafted from cardboard and thermocol, will provide a glimpse into India’s monetary evolution. The pandal will open to the public on October 8, with festivities culminating in a special cultural night on Nabami. The event promises to be a vibrant celebration of music, dance, and art. With a budget of Rs. 4.6 lakh, the committee has left no stone unturned in creating an immersive experience for devotees and visitors.

“We are excited to showcase India’s numismatic history through this unique theme,” said a committee spokesperson. “We invite everyone to join us in celebrating 41 years of Durga Puja festivities,” said a committee member.

