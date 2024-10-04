Indian Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Guest of the Month’ session on GST & Ease of Doing Business

GUWAHATI: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), North East Chapter, successfully organized a transformative “Guest of the Month” session at the NEDFi Conference Hall, Guwahati, focusing on “GST & Taxes: Present and Future for Ease of Doing Business in Assam.”

Pallav Gopal Jha, Commissioner of Taxes, Government of Assam, delivered the keynote address, offering an insightful overview of GST administration, its impact on Assam’s business environment, and upcoming reforms aimed at fostering ease of compliance. In his welcome address, Sarat Kumar Jain, Chairperson of the ICC Assam and Meghalaya Council, highlighted the importance of a government-business collaborative framework to simplify GST processes. He underscored the need for sector-specific tax benefits and exemptions, to promote growth in a competitive GST landscape.

Jha provided key insights into Assam’s notable achievements in tax governance, emphasizing the state’s 7th national ranking in GST growth last year which has improved this year. He highlighted how the introduction of digital tools, such as e-invoicing, e-way bills, and online GST registration, has streamlined compliance, boosted business registrations, and strengthened the state’s financial health post-pandemic.

The session also saw contributions from Chartered Accountants and Cost and Management Accountants (CA/CMA) on the technical aspects of taxation, which Jha and his team addressed with expert guidance. At the conclusion of the session, Pallav Gopal Jha was felicitated by the ICC for his outstanding contributions to Assam’s tax administration. Atreyee Borooah Thekedath, Co-Chairperson of the ICC Assam Council, delivered the vote of thanks, emphasizing the importance of such dialogues in shaping Assam’s economic future.

This session was part of the “Guest of the Month” initiative, launched by Assam Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota in August 2024, aimed at enhancing the Ease of Doing Business in the state through regular government-business engagements, stated a press release.

