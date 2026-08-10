Basistha Police arrest 5 for theft, recover stolen items in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested five alleged thieves wanted in multiple cases of theft and burglary in separate operations and recovered stolen property from their possession. Police arrested Gautam Ray (21) of Bilasipara and Likan Sarkar (34) of Unakoti in connection with several theft cases. An AC copper pipe weighing around 2 kg and an SF Sonic battery were recovered and seized from them. In another operation, police arrested three persons identified as Chang Kharkrang (18) of Byrnihat, Bishal Boro (23) of Kahilipara and Ranjit Changma (23) of Sonapur. They were wanted in multiple cases of theft and burglary. Police recovered and seized one POCO mobile handset and one OPPO mobile handset from the trio. Legal action has been initiated in both cases.

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