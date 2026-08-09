Guwahati: Basistha Police crack motorcycle theft case within 24 hours

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police cracked a motorcycle theft case within 24 hours by arresting an alleged repeat bike thief and recovering two stolen motorcycles. Police arrested Mithun Kumar alias Kalu (20) of Dhupdhara in connection with the theft of a Hero Honda CD Deluxe bearing registration number AS01AW3478. The motorcycle was reportedly stolen after its lock was broken at Gopal Path, Bhetapara. Based on the accused’s disclosure, police also recovered another stolen motorcycle, a Pulsar NS bearing registration number AS14R5810, which had reportedly been stolen from Pithaguri Pahar, Lokhra. Both motorcycles were recovered and seized, and legal action has been initiated.

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